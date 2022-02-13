Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 80.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 182,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,754 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $9,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,409,000 after acquiring an additional 530,293 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Health Catalyst by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,898,000 after purchasing an additional 340,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Health Catalyst by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 842,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,788,000 after purchasing an additional 167,804 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Health Catalyst by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,676,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,855,000 after purchasing an additional 156,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Health Catalyst by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 220,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 134,725 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $107,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $91,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,167,825. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCAT. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.73.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $30.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average of $45.25. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.74 and a 52 week high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

