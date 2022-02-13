Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 1,512 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 505,653 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $36,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 25.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 34.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 6,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $492,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DY has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Shares of DY stock opened at $88.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.39 and a 200-day moving average of $81.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.75 and a beta of 1.55.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

