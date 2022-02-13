Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHB. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 43.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,754,000 after buying an additional 262,178 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 39,124 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $797,000. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

NYSEAMERICAN BHB opened at $29.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $443.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $32.94.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 25.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.78%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

