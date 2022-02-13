6,811 Shares in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLO. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the second quarter worth $3,277,987,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of DLocal by 147.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,219,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the second quarter worth $148,282,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the second quarter worth $87,720,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the second quarter worth $75,241,000. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

DLocal stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average is $45.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal Limited has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $73.43.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.13 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DLocal Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC upgraded DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on DLocal in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.09.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

