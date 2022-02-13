Barclays PLC Sells 389 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in BRP were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BRP by 40.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,912,000 after purchasing an additional 158,122 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BRP by 63.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 317,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,832,000 after purchasing an additional 122,928 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in shares of BRP by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 288,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BRP by 0.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. 26.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP stock opened at $78.84 on Friday. BRP Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $102.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.03.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.54. BRP had a negative return on equity of 223.71% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 5.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.43.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

