Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target Raised to $138.00

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 36.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Avalara in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Avalara from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Avalara from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.14.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $101.34 on Friday. Avalara has a 1-year low of $94.22 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -86.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.24. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Avalara will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total value of $4,135,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $58,978.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,445 shares of company stock valued at $6,540,959 in the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth about $560,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth about $13,351,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 66,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 37,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,979,000 after purchasing an additional 30,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth about $45,008,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

