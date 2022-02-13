Cowen Boosts Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $115.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their target price on Hub Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.08.

Get Hub Group alerts:

HUBG opened at $79.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.01. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $54.14 and a 1 year high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Hub Group by 103,588.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 117,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.