Cowen Boosts Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $115.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their target price on Hub Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.08.
HUBG opened at $79.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.01. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $54.14 and a 1 year high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Hub Group by 103,588.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 117,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hub Group Company Profile
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hub Group (HUBG)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.