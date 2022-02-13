Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Galectin Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of GALT opened at $2.08 on Thursday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GALT. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

