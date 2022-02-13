US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ECOL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Ecology from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of US Ecology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of US Ecology from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, US Ecology has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. US Ecology has a one year low of $26.26 and a one year high of $47.80. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in US Ecology in the first quarter worth $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in US Ecology by 28.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in US Ecology by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

