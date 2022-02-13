US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on ECOL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Ecology from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of US Ecology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of US Ecology from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, US Ecology has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. US Ecology has a one year low of $26.26 and a one year high of $47.80. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.13.
About US Ecology
US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.
