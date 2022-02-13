Bunge (NYSE:BG) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Bunge (NYSE:BG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $120.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $105.00. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Get Bunge alerts:

Shares of BG opened at $101.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.17. Bunge has a one year low of $71.73 and a one year high of $103.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Bunge will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bunge by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its stake in Bunge by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Bunge by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.