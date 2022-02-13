The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised The Container Store Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

NYSE TCS opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.00. The Container Store Group has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Container Store Group will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 24,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.17 per share, with a total value of $198,980.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Container Store Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

