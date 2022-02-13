Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target Cut to $108.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.55.

Shares of TRI opened at $102.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $80.16 and a 1-year high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.54%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. First American Bank lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 24,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

