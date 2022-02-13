CI&T (NYSE:CINT) vs. Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Critical Analysis

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) and Endava (NYSE:DAVA) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CI&T and Endava’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI&T N/A N/A N/A Endava 11.52% 19.86% 13.00%

This table compares CI&T and Endava’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI&T $185.57 million 10.19 $24.76 million N/A N/A Endava $601.25 million 11.89 $58.47 million $1.38 92.99

Endava has higher revenue and earnings than CI&T.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.0% of CI&T shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of Endava shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CI&T and Endava, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI&T 0 0 7 0 3.00 Endava 0 1 7 0 2.88

CI&T currently has a consensus target price of $18.14, indicating a potential upside of 26.78%. Endava has a consensus target price of $167.43, indicating a potential upside of 30.48%. Given Endava’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Endava is more favorable than CI&T.

Summary

Endava beats CI&T on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc. is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc. is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

