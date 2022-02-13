Macquarie Boosts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $306.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective raised by Macquarie from $281.00 to $306.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Twilio from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Twilio from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $393.64.

NYSE TWLO opened at $190.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. Twilio has a one year low of $172.61 and a one year high of $457.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.74. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total value of $462,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $208,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,944 shares of company stock worth $17,879,147 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.1% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

