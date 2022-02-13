Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.81

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.81 and last traded at $42.44, with a volume of 1173581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.68.
OXY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.56.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of -35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:OXY)
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
