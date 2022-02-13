Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,683 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Natura &Co were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTCO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,866,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,345,000 after acquiring an additional 758,293 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 492,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 276,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after acquiring an additional 86,358 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 74,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 344,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 55,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Natura &Co stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.72. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $23.73.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Natura &Co had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 2.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

