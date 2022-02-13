Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,661,368 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 8,735,795 shares.The stock last traded at $65.38 and had previously closed at $66.42.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VGK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,804 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,481,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,937,000 after acquiring an additional 272,108 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 273,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,426,000 after acquiring an additional 31,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

