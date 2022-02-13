Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.29

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.29 and last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 47909 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EDIT. SVB Leerink began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI cut Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.23.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.03.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $44,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

