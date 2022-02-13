Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Trading Up 6.4%

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI)’s stock price was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.20 and last traded at $7.19. Approximately 498,559 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,229,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AGI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.39.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -119.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.64%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 51.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Company Profile (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

