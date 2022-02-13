Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) has earned an average rating of “Sell” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €60.02 ($68.99).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BN shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($80.46) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays set a €76.00 ($87.36) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($62.07) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.50 ($59.20) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($62.07) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Monday, November 1st.

EPA:BN opened at €55.39 ($63.67) on Friday. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($71.11) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($82.91). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €55.18 and a 200-day moving average of €57.79.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

