PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.85

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.85 and last traded at $16.06, with a volume of 32136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PMT. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.09.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.13.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.71%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,891,000 after buying an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 866.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 254,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,029,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,849,000 after purchasing an additional 40,236 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 363,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,320 shares during the period. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

