Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Sells $450,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2022

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) insider Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lukas Scheibler also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 31st, Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $47,433.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $46.23 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average is $44.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,352,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,961,000 after buying an additional 164,437 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 591,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,986,000 after buying an additional 73,103 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2,809.2% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 85,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 82,647 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,389,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 694,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,832,000 after buying an additional 439,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APLS. Raymond James dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.47.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.