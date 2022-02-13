Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Sells $450,000.00 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) insider Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Lukas Scheibler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 31st, Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $47,433.51.
Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $46.23 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average is $44.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.62.
Several brokerages have issued reports on APLS. Raymond James dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.47.
About Apellis Pharmaceuticals
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
