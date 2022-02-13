Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) EVP Christopher R. Armstrong Sells 3,891 Shares

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $309,256.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $71.85 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $130.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.46.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at about $6,042,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,624,000 after buying an additional 14,303 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDAY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.90.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

