Scott L. Bok Buys 19,541 Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Stock

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 19,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $360,531.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $359.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $20.32.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.25. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 55.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GHL. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHL. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,715,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 28.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 503,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 112,320 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.7% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 702,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,264,000 after acquiring an additional 73,300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 36.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 39,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

