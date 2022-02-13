Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 37.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 158,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,143,000 after purchasing an additional 43,374 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 14.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 31.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 821,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,279,000 after purchasing an additional 198,528 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 4.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,699,000 after purchasing an additional 88,223 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.11.

Shares of SGMS stock opened at $62.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.93. Scientific Games Co. has a 52-week low of $36.89 and a 52-week high of $90.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.55.

Scientific Games Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.