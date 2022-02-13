Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 114.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 63.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

NYCB stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

