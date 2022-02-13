Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,873 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,840,000 after buying an additional 53,332 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 16.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,519,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,874,000 after buying an additional 150,844 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 58,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of BNS stock opened at $73.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.27. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $55.35 and a 1-year high of $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.7817 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.