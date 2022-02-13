Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 15,873.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,651 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Aegon were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEG. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Aegon by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 63,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Aegon by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 23,189 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aegon by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,792,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,534,000 after purchasing an additional 26,619 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aegon by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aegon by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 78,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Aegon alerts:

AEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Aegon from €5.10 ($5.86) to €5.00 ($5.75) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Shares of AEG opened at $5.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Aegon has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $6.22.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aegon will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

About Aegon

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegon (NYSE:AEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.