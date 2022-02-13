Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 3,496 Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Fund Evaluation Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,078,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $8,757,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000.
Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $31.39 and a 12 month high of $35.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.66.
