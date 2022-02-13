Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FELE. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 227.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

FELE opened at $83.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.67 and a 200-day moving average of $87.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.99. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

