The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,429 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ONTO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 163,008 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 809,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,106,000 after acquiring an additional 39,323 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ONTO. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $535,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,935 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $87.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.17. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.17 and a 12-month high of $106.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.67.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $225.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

