Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Itron by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRI opened at $55.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 931.66 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.38. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.71 and a twelve month high of $122.31.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Argus lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.91.

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $41,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

