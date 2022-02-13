Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 1,667.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 757.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 14.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the second quarter worth $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average is $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $56.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 65.42%.

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $61,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

