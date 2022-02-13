Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells firearms. The Company offers pistols, revolvers, rifles, handcuffs and other related products and accessories under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms and Gemtech brands. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc., formerly known as American Outdoor Brands Corporation, is based in Springfield, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen cut Smith & Wesson Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Wesson Brands has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

SWBI opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $843.23 million, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $39.61.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $230.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 98.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 3,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,784.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 932.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,844,000 after purchasing an additional 360,311 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 34.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 28.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the third quarter worth $2,918,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 81.5% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

