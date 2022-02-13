Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Stock Position Decreased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,127,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,686 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $36,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,760,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,436,000 after acquiring an additional 27,303 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 589.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 47,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 40,447 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $678,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

In other Trustmark news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $48,535.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $32.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.95. Trustmark Co. has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.12.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.94 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 39.32%.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

