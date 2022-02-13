Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 53,995 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,811,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 53,995 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $36,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $562,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

IRWD opened at $10.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.23. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 52,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $609,617.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $110,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,402 shares of company stock worth $1,928,520. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

