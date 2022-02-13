American Century Companies Inc. Sells 2,013 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in ImmunoGen by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 111,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 14,534 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,492,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 86,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on IMGN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

