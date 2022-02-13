Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,113 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $8,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TITN. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 4.6% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 34.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 8.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 274.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of TITN stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $38.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.61.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.28. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

