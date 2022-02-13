Erste Group Upgrades Visa (NYSE:V) to “Buy”

Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa (NYSE:V) to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

V has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered Visa from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $267.54.

Shares of V stock opened at $224.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.91. Visa has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,996,185 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $659,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Visa by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,919,539 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $849,403,000 after buying an additional 189,200 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Visa by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 545,166 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $118,143,000 after buying an additional 151,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

