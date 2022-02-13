Zacks Investment Research Lowers WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WideOpenWest, Inc. is a cable operator primarily in the United States. The company provides high-speed Internet, cable TV and phone serving communities. WideOpenWest, Inc.is based in Englewood, United States. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.22.

Shares of WOW opened at $19.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average of $20.11. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.01. WideOpenWest has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $23.92.

In other WideOpenWest news, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $42,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $1,527,820. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOW. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 430.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,560,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,659,000 after buying an additional 1,266,005 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,982,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,633,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,390,000. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,812,000 after purchasing an additional 377,214 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

