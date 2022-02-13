17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is an education technology company principally in China. The Company provides a smart in-school classroom solution which delivers data-driven teaching, learning and assessment products to teachers, students and parents. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

17 Education & Technology Group stock opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00. 17 Education & Technology Group has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $72.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.59 million and a PE ratio of -0.23.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 16th. The company reported ($9.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($10.56) by $1.33. 17 Education & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 117.14% and a negative net margin of 83.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that 17 Education & Technology Group will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 17 Education & Technology Group by 32.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,035,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 255,989 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group in the second quarter valued at $667,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at $786,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in 17 Education & Technology Group by 62.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in 17 Education & Technology Group by 129.3% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,478,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 833,847 shares during the last quarter.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

