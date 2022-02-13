Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Loop Capital

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 77.66% from the stock’s current price.

COUR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Coursera from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Coursera from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.12.

COUR opened at $19.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $30.85. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.73 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 32.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Coursera will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shravan Goli sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $45,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $312,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,446 shares of company stock valued at $3,707,297 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,820,000 after buying an additional 159,175 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at $1,097,000. WS Management Lllp bought a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at $2,328,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Coursera by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 790,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,313,000 after purchasing an additional 68,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

