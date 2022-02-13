Short Interest in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) Drops By 81.7%

Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 81.7% from the January 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of BWAC opened at $10.20 on Friday. Better World Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWAC. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Better World Acquisition by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 139,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 39,990 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Better World Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Better World Acquisition by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 898,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after buying an additional 110,305 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in Better World Acquisition by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 71,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 30,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Better World Acquisition by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 582,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after buying an additional 295,500 shares in the last quarter. 55.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on target businesses in the healthy living industries.

