Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.35

Shares of Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$15.35 and last traded at C$15.30, with a volume of 10726 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.76.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Melcor Developments from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.87. The company has a market cap of C$505.05 million and a P/E ratio of 45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

