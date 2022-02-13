Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Trading 6.5% Higher

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) shares traded up 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.13 and last traded at $16.13. 17,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 486,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Expro Group in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expro Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000.

Expro Group Company Profile (NYSE:XPRO)

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

