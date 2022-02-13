United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $66.31

Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $66.31 and last traded at $66.01, with a volume of 331847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.96.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in United States Oil Fund by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 14.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 163.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

