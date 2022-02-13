AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.12

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.12 and last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 21161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AiHuiShou International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average of $8.24.
AiHuiShou International Company Profile (NYSE:RERE)
AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
