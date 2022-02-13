AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.12

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.12 and last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 21161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AiHuiShou International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average of $8.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AiHuiShou International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AiHuiShou International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in AiHuiShou International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in AiHuiShou International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

AiHuiShou International Company Profile (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

