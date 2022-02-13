Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Trading 6.1% Higher

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) traded up 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.85. 196,595 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,149,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1,952.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,082,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834,490 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 22,306,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,605 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 4,734.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,825,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,174 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,666,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,109 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,589,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,861,000 after acquiring an additional 696,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.