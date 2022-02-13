THG Plc (LON:THG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of THG Plc (LON:THG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 543.40 ($7.35).

Several equities analysts have commented on THG shares. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of THG in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on shares of THG from GBX 750 ($10.14) to GBX 700 ($9.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of THG from GBX 630 ($8.52) to GBX 440 ($5.95) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of THG to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.76) price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of THG from GBX 215 ($2.91) to GBX 217 ($2.93) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

LON:THG opened at GBX 130.40 ($1.76) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.51. THG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 113.20 ($1.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 758 ($10.25). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 174.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 356.93.

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

