Scotiabank Boosts Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target to C$45.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. raised their price target on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Finning International from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Finning International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.30.

FINGF stock opened at $29.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average of $26.66. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.23.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.1808 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

